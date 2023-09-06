OBITUARY: Naomi Thompson Lee

Naomi Thompson Lee, age 89 of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023.

A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late David Washington and Cassie Mae Benson Thompson.

Mrs. Lee was a member of the Kedron United Methodist Church and a retired bookkeeper and secretary at Roy Waldron Elementary School.

Mrs. Lee was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John R. “Buddy” Lee, Jr., her daughter, Cynthia Evelyn Lee, brothers, Aubrey Thompson, Thomas Epps Thompson, David Thompson, Jr., Russell Thompson, and Henry Lee Thompson, and a sister, Louise Coke.

Mrs. Lee is survived by her daughter, Mary Lee Vanderkooi and her husband Loren of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Megan Elizabeth Ward of Atlanta, GA and Holly On of Odessa, FL; sister, Mary Ruth Hilliard of Murfreesboro, TN; and several nieces and nephews

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rev. Rob Dunbar officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with Coleman Stacey, David Lee, Shannon Stacey, Kenny Dyer, Lynn Lee, and Blake Hopkins serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Thompson, Tiep On, Wayne Lee, Robert Kelly Lee, Bill Lee, Larry Fraley, John Robinson, Jim Brown, and Garie Taylor.

An online guestbook for the Lee family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615-459-3254.

