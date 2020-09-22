Nancy Wylene Fletcher Christiansen was born on May 3, 1935 and passed away peacefully at home September 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Clinton Christiansen, her parents, James Wilson Fletcher, Jr. and Rebecca Miles Fletcher and her sister Catherine Fletcher Smith.

She is survived by sons Michael Fletcher (Cynthia) Christiansen and James Scott (Roberta) Christiansen and daughter Catherine Rebecca Christiansen Ownby (Chris), grandchildren Nicholas Clinton (Tianna) Christiansen, Mary Catherine Ownby LeBoeuf (Colton), Mollye Stephens Ownby and Miles Christopher Ownby, and great-grandchildren Sofia Frances Christiansen and Selah Joy LeBoeuf.

Nancy was a 1953 graduate of Central High School where she was elected Most Outstanding Senior Girl for her many activities while a student and her outstanding academic accomplishments. She was presented to society at the Cotton Ball in 1955 in Chattanooga. Nancy graduated Salutatorian from Briarcliff Jr. College in New York and attended the University of Tennessee Knoxville before marrying Hal on New Year’s Eve of 1956.

Nancy and Hal lived in several locations while he served in the United States Marine Corps, and returned to Murfreesboro where they built their dream home tucked away on East Main Street. They built and operated the Cinema One Theater and two other movie theaters in Shelbyville. They owned and operated the Blue Raider Bookstore and were loved by many students who worked for them there and at their movie theaters. She and Hal also founded the Murfreesboro Little Theater with a group of close friends.

Nancy was a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church where she served as church secretary, taught Sunday school and served on many board positions. She also served in many volunteer positions in the community, including Corresponding Secretary and Board Member of the Charity Circle, Secretary of the Colonel Hardy Murfree Chapter of the DAR, Secretary and Treasurer of the Captain Thomas Jamison Chapter of the DAC, President of the Rutherford Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, Vice-President and founding Board Member of MAZE, and a leader in the Christian Women’s Club. Nancy always showed gracious hospitality and was an avid bridge player for many years. She was a beautiful, kind and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Drew Shelley will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund or Alive Hospice.

