OBITUARY: Nancy Roberts Pigg

Nancy Roberts Pigg, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, July 16, 2025. She was born in Knoxville, TN to the late William Thomas Roberts, Jr., and Cornelia Capshaw Roberts. Nancy was also preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Scoville.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles “Charlie” L. Pigg; daughters, Robbie Kay Pigg of Murfreesboro, TN, Vickie Pigg Hall of Franklin, TN, and Teri Sue Pigg of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Anna Elizabeth Hall of Nashville, TN and Charles Alan Hall of Franklin, TN; and sisters, Linda Clayton of Paducah, KY, and Judith Thomas of Louisville, KY.

Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the North Boulevard Church of Christ,1112 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday following the visitation, with Brother David Young officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Nancy attended the University of Tennessee and was a fan of the Lady Vols and the Blue Raiders of MTSU.

Nancy was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ, a member of the Colonel Hardy Murfree Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, and a retired Medical Technologist with Doctor J. Howard Young, Doctor Terry Witt, and Doctor James Boerner.

Nancy served the meals on wheels ministry at North Boulevard Church of Christ for many years and was the leader of Girl Scout Troop 604 at the Campus School.

Special thanks to HoneyHill Home Health, Taylor Watson, Caris Hospice and NHC for their care and support.

Memorials may be made to North Boulevard Church of Christ Meals on Wheels ministry, or World Bible School in memory of Nancy.

An online guestbook for the Pigg family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.