OBITUARY: Nancy Ogles Walden

Nancy Ogles Walden, age 88, of Murfreesboro, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, June 22, 2025. A native of Christiana, she was the daughter of the late John Newton and Daisy Tucker Ogles.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Richard Walden, Sisters; Katherine Puckett, Louise Warpoole, Mary Cohea, Jimmie Earp, and Brothers; Bill Ogles, Jack Ogles, Tom Ogles and nephews Scott Ogles and Harold Reynolds.

Mrs. Walden is survived by her sons Rick (Demetra) Walden, Jeff (Jenny) Walden, Grandchildren; Lindsay (Matt) Fisher, Vance (Emily) Walden, Nathan (Shayna) Walden, Hannah Walden, Maddie (Ethan) Patrick, Rachel (Chase) Lane, Leah Miller, and great-grandchildren; Cali Fisher, Paxton Fisher, Emmie Lane and Evan Lane. She is also survived by sisters in laws, Marie Ogles and Vera Ogles, brother-in-law Elbert Walden and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Walden was retired from Murfreesboro City Schools and was a member of Fair Havens Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 26, 2025 beginning at 11:00AM until time of the Service at 1:00PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Steve Puckett and Steve Goforth officiating with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank Stones River Manor and Gentiva Hospice for their loving compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made sent to Stones River Manor 205 Haynes Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

