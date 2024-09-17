OBITUARY: Nancy Nanette Land

Nancy Nanette Land passed from this world on September 3, 2024 doing what she loved most. Nancy was born to James and Melva Land in Jackson, MS on May 12, 1962. She graduated from Glencliff High School in Nashville, TN, in 1980. She received her Associates Degree from Delta College in Covington, LA. Since then, Nancy has dabbled in many different professions before settling on the freedom of the open road and owning her own truck.

Nancy had many passions. She loved to crochet, she always had a minimum of 3 or 4 different patterns going at any time and laying all around her house. Nancy made sure that everyone had a new crocheted blanket for Christmas. She also loved her plants, she had seedlings started on the window sills and trees growing in pots waiting to be transferred. If you had a dying plant, you could take it to Nancy to heal it. She loved her books and would hit Goodwill or Ollies and buy stacks at a time. At any given time, you could find a good read stashed at her house! And, of course, we all know how she loved her ’69 Camaro’s and her pictures!

Nancy is survived by her loving mother, Melva Land (Grandmama), her sister Bernadette Noble, brother Jody Land and sister Brenda Moriarty. Her pride and joys were her boys and her grandchildren. Also surviving Nancy (Nana) were her three sons; Michael James Land (Teresa) and their children: Chris, Jordan and Noah Land; son Ricky Lee Land (Jennifer) and their children Alex and Nathan Land; son Dalton Land (Jessica), and their children Gabriel and Maya Land. She also was survived by many nieces and nephews.

We invite you to celebrate her life with us on Sunday September 15th, 2pm @ 115 Pugh Rd, Unionville TN 37180. Come play with Tripp, Ana and Max or dance with Punky, Athena and her Cockatiel, eat some good food and tell us your stories of Nancy.