OBITUARY: Nancy Mae Williams Doss

Nancy Mae Williams Doss, age 84 of Murfreesboro passed away at home on August 7, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Ray Doss who died in December of 2022.

She is also preceded in death by her parents, Kelly B. Williams, and Clydie Webb Williams.

Mrs. Doss was a member of Kingwood Church of Christ and former owner and Nancy’s boutique in Vinton, Virginia. She had also worked many years for the Veterans Administration throughout Virginia and South Carolina, before retirement in Murfreesboro.

She is survived by her sons, Greg Doss and wife Cari, Kevin Doss and wife Vicki; daughter, Kellie Doss; grandchildren, Chelsey, Morgan, Jake, and Beau; great-grandchildren, Alayna, Ellie, Dorothy, Nolan; many loving nieces and nephews; fur babies, Mel and Molly.

The family would like to express special gratitude to Kayla and Elizabeth and the Popular Team at Alive Hospice for helping with Mr. and Mrs. Doss. Also, Vanderbilt Hospital and the many caring doctors, nurses, and staff over the last year. A special thank you to Dr. Tara Ralph for her outstanding care over the years to both Mr. and Mrs. Doss.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice in memory of Mrs. Doss.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service at 10:00 AM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Monday at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

