OBITUARY: Nancy Lynn Scruggs

Nancy Lynn Scruggs, age 74 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 30, 2024, at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tennessee with her family at her side.

She was born on May 31, 1950, in Lebanon, Tennessee to William Pleasant Meador and Velma Naomi Law Meador (both deceased).

All of Nancy’s childhood and teen years, she lived with her parents in the same house in Lafayette, Tennessee and her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousin were her closest neighbors. She attended schools in Lafayette, Tennessee and graduated from Macon County High School, where she met her husband, Mike. She married Mike Scruggs on May 11, 1968. They lived beside her parents in Lafayette for a few years and this is where they had their daughter, Christy. Nancy finished beauty school after she and Mike were married, but Nancy decided that was not her chosen vocation in life.

Nancy was a Christian and had belonged to churches in the Baptist faith.

Nancy’s life was dedicated to raising her children and supporting her husband in his career. His career consisted of several moves over the years. The first big move was to Crystal Springs, Mississippi where they resided for several years. It was there their son Jeffrey was born. The family later relocated to Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Nancy and Mike still live in the same house that they moved into. The children grew up in Murfreesboro.

Mike’s career continued to require moves to other towns and cities. Some of these included Tampa, Florida, Greeneville, South Carolina, and Gamaiel, Kentucky. During these moves Nancy took care of the moves and the maintenance of two homes for many years. In year, 2005, Nancy’s mom, Naomi, died suddenly and a few days later, Mike suffered his first stroke, and he was working in Mexico. Nancy had to fly into a country that she had never been and navigate the Mexican health care system and get Mike back home. Mike later suffered his second stroke, and they were then living in Kentucky. Nancy has had to take care of her dad and his failing health and Mike’s disability and all the health care issues that followed.

Nancy was always hardworking and very organized in making a home for her family. She worked at several jobs over the years from office work to retail sales. She loved to read and liked talking on the phone to her friends and family.

Survivors include her husband, Michael (Mike) Scruggs; a daughter, Christy Barton and husband Gary; a son, Jeff Scruggs; and one grandchild, Micky Donell, all of Murfreesboro. Nancy is also survived by 3 cousins, Paulette Stafford (Hendersonville, Tennessee), Barry Doss (Indiana), and Dana Harp (Lafayette, Tennessee).

Visitation with the Scruggs family will be Monday, January 6, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 11:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

