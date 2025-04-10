OBITUARY: Nancy Lee Fuentes (Davis)

Nancy Fuentes (Davis), age 72, of LaVergne, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN, on March 2, 2025, with her daughters by her side.

Nancy was born on April 7, 1952, in Zanesville, Ohio and was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Bessie Smith Davis, and her sisters Rosemary Campbell, Linda Bromley, and Darlene Davis.

Nancy is survived by her four daughters and three sons-in-law: Lisa (Carlos) Castro of Santa Clarita, California; Monica (Cowya) Zarif of Huntsville, Alabama; Sonia (Charlie) Sisk of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and Tina Brown of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She was the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren: Carlos Castro, Anthony Castro, Gabriel Castro, Desiree Bonner, Jehan Zarif, Alinah Zarif, Charlie Sisk, Aden Brown, and Avery Brown.

Nancy is also survived by her siblings: Charles Davis, Bobbi Brunelle, Becky Poyer, and Charlotte Quesnell.

Nancy found joy in the simple pleasures of life-cooking, baking, gardening, fishing, and gathering with loved ones. Above all, her greatest accomplishment was the love and inspiration she gave to her four daughters. Raising her daughters, she built a home filled with love, laughter, joy, wisdom, and incredible memories. Nancy lived a life full of warmth and unwavering dedication to her family and friends. She had a strong-minded spirit and loved with a heart that was passionate, gentle, forgiving, and boundless, leaving behind an enduring legacy of love and unity.

Throughout her professional life, Nancy was a determined and independent woman who turned many of her hobbies and interests into successful ventures. She became a custom cake baker, a professional driver, and even owned her own store. In addition to her entrepreneurial pursuits, she also worked across various industries as an assembler, technician, and material handler. No matter the role, Nancy poured her dedication and strong work ethic into everything she did. Her true success, however, was reflected in the way she inspired and uplifted those around her.

While Nancy may no longer be with us in body, her spirit and love continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her. We take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace, held in the arms of the Lord, watching over her loved ones as a guardian angel.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 12, 2025, 1:00 p.m., with the service starting at 3:00 p.m., at Church of God, 2011 St. James Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in honor of Nancy. All contributions will be collected and presented by the family to Alive Hospice. Alive Hospice provided exceptional care and compassion to Nancy and her daughters during her final days, and the family wishes to give back in gratitude for their support. Donations can be sent via Venmo @Sonia-Sisk.