OBITUARY: Nancy Knight Turner

Our family is so sad to announce the Heavenly Homegoing of Nancy Knight Turner, age 79, of Murphy, Texas, formerly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

She was the daughter of the late W.C.”Jack” and Nan Smith Knight of Alabama. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Trent.

She is survived by sisters, Fran Reynolds and Evie Routh and her husband Bill. Nancy’s sons; Rev. Jack Kennington and his wife LeAndra, Joe Turner and his wife Mandy; daughter, Lisa Hatipoglu and her husband Yalcin; grandchildren, Rob Kennington, Zach Kennington and his wife Charelle, Keris Blaylock and her husband Josh, Allyssa Denney, Greg Denney and his wife Hannah, Sarah Denney, Luke Turner, Colin Turner, Paige Turner, Eleanor Hatipoglu and Matthew Hatipoglu; great grandchildren, Carlee Beth Powell, Cavan Powell, Evengeline Hatipoglu, Palmer Kennington and Brent Blaylock. All who loved their “Granny Nancy” very much!

Granny Nancy loved her Lord, her family and was an avid Alabama football fan. She was a former member of Northside Baptist Church and also formerly attended World Outreach Church. She was loved by all and always had a story or comment that kept everyone laughing. Always quick with witty comments; no one ever knew what she might say.

Granny Nancy enjoyed worldwide travel with her parents, family and her best friend, Dessie. She was always up for an adventure (“get my going britches on”) traveling the backroads whenever possible and trying different restaurant experiences. She kept busy with Crossword puzzles, game shows and keeping others entertained whether she knew them or not. Heaven has certainly gained a jewel in Nancy.

No services are scheduled at this time. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email