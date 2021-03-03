Nancy Karon Sizemore Hartman, age 71 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on March 1, 2021. She was born in Auburn, AL to the late E.L. and Grace McGuire Sizemore.

Mrs. Hartman is survived by her husband, Thomas Bernard Hartman; son, Thomas Corder Hartman; sisters, Bonnie Belynda Sizemore, Pamela Renee Sizemore Flournoy (Ronnie), and Gatie Tawana Sizemore Chateau (J.J.); and her nephews and great-nieces.

Mrs. Hartman was a 1972 graduate of Auburn University. She loved sewing and machine embroidering. She also enjoyed bird watching, sitting by her pool and koi pond, and studying genealogy.

No services are scheduled at this time.

woodfinchapel.com