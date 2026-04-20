Nancy Harrison Potts, age 92, passed away at St. Thomas Ascension Rutherford Hospital on Friday, April 17, 2026. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late William Colie Harrison Sr. and Mazie Harrison. She was preceded in death by her sister, Margie Ann Harrison Powers; brothers, William Colie Harrison Jr., Beecher Harrison (Lois), Charlie Francis Harrison, and Harvey Harrison.

In her younger years she worked the candy counter at Woolworth’s on the Murfreesboro square before moving on to the Singer Corporation, where she worked for many years.

She is survived by her Husband of 64 years, Raymond Eugene Potts; nephew Charlie Francis Harrison (Brooks); niece Pat Nance (Eddie); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 20, at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the cemetery immediately before and after the graveside service.

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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