OBITUARY: Nancy Fields

Nancy “Beth” Fields, age 94, passed away March 13, 2025, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Mrs. Fields is survived by children Brooks (Annie) Harris, Linda Payne, Jeannie (John) Joseph, Elizabeth (Michael) Godwin, and brother Harry (Colleen) Whitver; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Mrs. Fields is preceded in death by husband, Robert Fields and son, Lee Fields.

She was a 1948 graduate of West High School in Nashville. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed tennis, golf, reading and gardening. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Fields may be made to Make A Wish Foundation and Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

