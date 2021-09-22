Nancy Carolyn Parks

Nancy Carolyn Parks, age 76 of Murfreesboro died Sunday, September 19, 2021.

She was a native of Tullahoma and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Parks; parents, Leon Brinkley, and Beatrice Hagewood Brinkley.

Mrs. Parks was retired from Alvin C. York Medical Center.

She is survived by her children, Kim Johnson, Kristi West and husband Dean, Kelly Sipes and husband Danny, Brittany Parks, Charles Parks, and fiancé Sarah Schaedel, Grandchildren; Colton Trimble and wife Rachel, Kaitlyn Sipes, Tyler Sipes, Brenda Vaughn, Adalyn Cane, Levi Young, Brothers; Robert Brinkley and wife Rita, Troy Brinkley.

Visitation will be after 10:00 AM Friday with funeral service at 11:00 AM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Brother, Jay Pope will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

www.woodfinchapel.com


