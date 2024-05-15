OBITUARY: Nancy Carol Clark Christopher

Nancy Carol Clark Christopher, age 83 of Murfreesboro passed away on Monday, May 13, 2024.

She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Wesley Christopher, and her parents, Jim Clark, Sr. and Evelyn Patton Clark Davenport.

Mrs. Christopher had attended Lighthouse Baptist Church and Franklin Road Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, that was a kind sweet person.

She is survived by her children, Reba Cella and husband Will, Pete Christopher, Robin Jakes; grandchildren, Mary Katherine Shultz and husband Ryan, Mark Cella, Renee Averitt and husband Jason, Scott Christopher, Laine Christopher; great-grandchildren, Jace, Tatum Averitt; brother, Bobby Clark and wife Jenny.

Visitation will be Friday, May 17th, from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside will be Friday, May 17 at 12 noon at Roselawn Memorial Chapel. Lee Douglas will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com

