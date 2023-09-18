OBITUARY: Nancy Ann Dotson Pharris

Nancy Ann Dotson Pharris, age 86, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

She was born in Nashville, TN on January 31, 1937, to the late Joseph and Bettie Tatum Dotson.

Mrs. Pharris was also preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Dotson, sisters, Cindy Bury and Dorothy Edmonds, and a grandson, Chad Wanca.

Mrs. Pharris is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles Edward Pharris; a son, Charles Edward Pharris, Jr. of Smyrna, TN; daughters, Deidre Cook and her husband Mark of Smyrna, TN, Frances Jones of Murfreesboro, TN, and Linda McNamara and her husband Rick of Toney, AL; grandchildren, Christina “Sissy” Grosch, Dustin Cook, Cody Cook, Darrel Pharris, and Chastitie McCreery; great-grandchildren, Mackensy Milam, Kailyn Milam, Jace Cook, Courtney Pharris, Daniel Pharris, Allison Whitman, Hunter Wanca, Shyann Harris, Dustin Harris, and Laura Harris; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation was held on Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Brother Tim Lavender officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Pharris was a member of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.

An online guestbook for the Pharris family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/