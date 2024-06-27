OBITUARY: Nakota Ma’Ha’La Henderson

Nakota Ma’Ha’La Henderson, age 33 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, June 24, 2024.

A native of Murfreesboro, TN and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Linda Gayle Jenkins and by his uncle, Steve Walker.

Nakota is survived by his wife, Abigail Cuesta-Henderson of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Eliana Henderson of Murfreesboro, TN; mother, Chandra Brannigan of Murfreesboro, TN; stepfather, Chris Copeland of Murfreesboro, TN; stepson, Noah Turley of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Amber Gill of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, Trey Niewiemski, III of Greenbrier, TN; uncles, Robert Henderson, Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN and Jay Halcomb of Taft, TN; aunts Laketa Walker of Estill Springs, TN, Leilani Harvey of Murfreesboro, TN, and Sericea Lambert of Franklin, KY; and numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with Bishop Jimmy Tyson officiating.

Nakota was an employee of the Adient Company in Murfreesboro, TN.

An online guestbook for the Henderson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email