Myrna Jacqueline “Jackie” Sell, 91, of Smyrna, Tennessee died Monday, March 9, 2026, in Smyrna.

Graveside Services will be held Friday, March 13, 2026 at 1:30 PM in Myers Cemetery, Herrick Township, Shelby County, Illinois with Pastor Paul Dickerson officiating.

Jackie was a native of Herrick, Illinois and lived in many areas of the country including the Pekin/Peoria, Illinois area; Charlotte, North Carolina; San Diego, California; and Brownsville, Texas. Most recently she resided in Smyrna, Tennessee and became known as “Myrna from Smyrna.” She was preceded in death by her Mother: Tishia Barber; her Step-Father: Andrew Carter; her Birth Father: Harley Walker; and her Granddaughter: Kathryn “Katie” Rose. She is survived by her Son: John (Don Jenkins) Terrill; Daughter: Melody Rose; Granddaughter: Mikki Rose; Grandson: Will (Flor) Rose: and Great-Grandchildren: Luis Velazquez, Scarlette Velazquez, and Athena Rose.

Jackie worked as a beautician for many years in Pekin, Illinois and also in the foundry at Caterpillar Tractor Company. She had many loves in her life including her children, grandchildren, music, gardening, painting, and rescuing stray animals. She always tried to make the world a better place through love and grace.

