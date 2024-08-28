OBITUARY: Myra Faye Pearcy

Myra Faye Pearcy, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, August 26, 2024.

A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Louise Johnson Lewis.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, J. D. Lewis.

Mrs. Pearcy is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jesse W. “Buddy” Pearcy, Jr.; son, Steve Pearcy and his wife Barbara of Lascassas, TN; grandson, Jonathan Pearcy and his wife Jordan of Lascassas, TN; great-grandchildren, Trey and Ollie Pearcy of Lascassas, TN; brother, Doyle Lewis and his wife Faye of Christiana, TN.

Mrs. Pearcy was a member of Millersburg Baptist Church, a 1957 graduate of Christiana High School, a retired bus driver for 43 years, and co-owner of Pearcy General Merchandise for 50 years.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, August 29, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Darrel Whaley officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Pearcy family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

