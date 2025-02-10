OBITUARY: Muriel Maxwell-Mallard

Mrs. Muriel Ruth Maxwell-Mallard, age 78, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Saturday, February 8, 2025 with her family by her side. She was born in Inglewood, CA to the late Melvin and Virginia Manning Maxwell. Muriel worked for Hewlett-Packard for many years. She was of the Christian faith.

Murial is survived by her life partner, Ronald Maxwell; a host of friends who were her extended family; and faithful canine companion, Abby.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.