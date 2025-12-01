OBITUARY: Ms. Sachivanh Phomphanh

Ms. Sachivanh Phomphanh, age 47, passed away Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

She is survived by her parents, Nikone and Bokeo Phomphanh; brother, Sarawut Phomphanh; sister, Daravanh Phomphanh; cousin, Juralat Williams; the Viravouth Family; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, December 7, 2025 from 11:00-1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with cremation to follow.