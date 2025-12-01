OBITUARY: Mrs. Shakariben Patel

Mrs. Shakariben Patel, age 88, passed away Thursday, November 27, 2025.

She is survived by her sons, Siddharthakumar “Sid” Patel and Vishnubhai Patel; daughters, Kapilaben Patel, Jasodaben Patel, and Greetaben Patel; daughters in law, Ramilaben Siddharthbhai Patel and Meenaben Vishnubhai Patel; grandchildren, Hina Patel, Shirish Patel, Harsha Patel, Meghna Patel, Asha Patel, and Jinendra Patel; great grandchildren, Aarna, Diyan, Aadiya, and Shanvi Patel; and many other family and friends.

Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 from 11:00-3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.