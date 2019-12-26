Mrs. Rae Lynn Boudreaux Holton, age 47, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born Sunday, September 10, 1972 in New Orleans, LA to Forrest and Peggy Boudreaux. Rae Lynn resided in Murfreesboro for 19 years before moving to Bradenton, FL for three years then moving back to Murfreesboro. Her passion was her nursing career. She worked for four hospitals including Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. Rae Lynn was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many! She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Rae Lynn is survived by her husband of 26 years, Russell Holton of Murfreesboro; parents, Forrest and Peggy Boudreaux of Luling, LA; daughters, Maria Holton of Bradenton, FL and Riley Holton of Murfreesboro; siblings, Jared Boudreaux and his wife Lindsay of Murfreesboro and Kelly Brooks and her husband Eric of St. Martinville, LA. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Virginia Pizzolato and Forrest and Stella Boudreaux, and uncle, Don Boudreaux.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Dr. Dean Sisk will officiate.

A Memorial Service for family and friends in Louisiana will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151