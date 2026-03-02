Mrs. Kathy Thackerson Kirby, age 66, passed away on Friday, February 27, 2026 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She is survived by her husband, Barry Kirby; son, Jeremy (Nicole) Adams; grandchildren, Zachary Adams, Matthew Adams, Caleb Adams, Brodie McPherson, Tyler McPherson, and Anna Lea McPherson; great grandchild, Bentley Adams; Several Aunts and Cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Mildred Thackerson; and brother, Eddie Thackerson.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Scottsboro Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. James A McLain officiating. Burial will be in the Hytop Cemetery.

Arrangements Entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home

