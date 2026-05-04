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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Mrs. Cindy Chanthy Luangrath

OBITUARY: Mrs. Cindy Chanthy Luangrath

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
17

Mrs. Cindy Chanthy Luangrath, age 78, of Smyrna TN passed away April 22, 2026. She was born in Laos, was a dedicated to nursing, and being a great mother. Mrs. Luangrath was an extremely determined woman with a strong character and an invincible spirit.

Mrs. Luangrath is survived by her husband Yonh Luangrath; daughter, Dana Souksavanh; son, Mark Souksavanh; eight siblings; and many extended family members.

Services will be kept private.

Donations and flowers may be sent to the family.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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