OBITUARY: Mrs. Audrey B. Comer

Mrs. Audrey B. Comer peacefully passed from natural causes to the loving arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 7, 2025, at 97 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Hunt Gunn and Mattie Lou Walker Gunn; her siblings, Johnnie B. Gunn, George W. Gunn, Wilburn Grady Gunn, Annie Marie Moore and Robbie Lee Cole; her husband, Claude E. Comer, Sr., and her great granddaughter, Lillian Riley Chapman.

Mrs. Audrey’s survivors include her three beloved children, Claude E. Comer, Jr., Rita Comer Bowen and Connie Comer Hagberg (Eric); her grandchildren, Kim Comer, Kayla Marginean (Bogdon), Derek Bowen (Michelle) and Sarah Chapman (Koty); her great grandchildren include Ada Marginean, Brock Bowen and Amelia Chapman, together with a host of other family and friends.

Mrs. Audrey was born in Huntland, Tennessee on July 13, 1927. She attended David Lipscomb University and Middle Tennessee State Teachers College. She received her 2 year teaching certificate and taught elementary grade school in Cowan, TN for one year. While attending MTSTC, she met the love of her life, Claude, and they married two years later on July 28, 1948.

Mrs. Audrey was of the Christian faith and loved the Lord. She was a very loving and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. During her life, Mrs. Audrey enjoyed cooking and baking, including making new recipes. She was an excellent cook and many family members and friends enjoyed her cooking.

Mrs. Audrey enjoyed canning, gardening, sewing and traveling. She enjoyed reading books, working puzzles, playing with precious pets, and bird watching. Mrs. Audrey also worked at Hancock Fabrics in Murfreesboro for about 21 years upon the passing of her husband.

Mostly, Mrs. Audrey enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a very independent, kind and loving woman.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN or your favorite charity.

Visitation will be held Tuesday March 11th 12:00 pm with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com