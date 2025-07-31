OBITUARY: Mr. Weldon T. Moore

Weldon Thomas Moore, affectionately known as “Tip/Tippy” passed away at the age of 90. Born August 31, 1934 in Longview, Texas to the late Henry L. Moore and Rosie L. Moore. Weldon transitioned from this earthly life to be with the Lord on July 24, 2025.

In obedience to the command and in imitation of the example of our Lord Jesus Christ, Weldon was “buried with Him in baptism” on the 23rd day of March, 1997 at Carmack Boulevard Church of Christ.

He graduated from Ned E. Williams High School in Longview, Texas and attended Butler College in Tyler, Texas. At the age 32, Weldon took a job at Central Foundry Division of General Motors where he spent most of his career in the auto industry. It was there that he met the love of his life, Ruth. They were married in 1969. They both loved golfing and enjoyed many great times on the golf courses around the U.S. He loved working crossword puzzles and studying the Bible.

In 1989, they moved to Columbia, TN as Ruth became part of Saturn, General Motors, and he transferred to Saginaw Delphi Plant in Alabama where he retired in 1992 after 25 years with General Motors Corporation.

Bro. Moore loved the Lord deeply and was faithfully committed to the Carmack Boulevard Church of Christ. Bro. Moore served in the Benevolence ministry, Outreach ministry, taught Sunday School classes, led Midweek Bible studies, volunteered his time to after school tutoring and instructed the Men’s Fellowship classes. In addition, he mentored countless young men, visited those who were sick, gave comfort to those who lost loved ones and covered the entire congregation in prayer. Bro. Moore and his wife faithfully shepherded one of the largest church ministry efforts, There Is Room in The Inn, an outreach effort providing shelter, food, coats, gifts, and financial resources to the unhoused population in our city during the holiday season. That outreach effort blessed hundreds of people and demonstrated how faith in God can provide the resources we need to make a difference. Bro. Moore was also a student of God’s Word spending hours studying and researching to gain a deeper knowledge of God’s plan for our lives. He took the call God placed on his life seriously and personally committed himself to doing more as he constantly grew in God.

Weldon is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ruthelma Anderson Price Moore. He also leaves to cherish his memory, four daughters and three sons: Camellia Maxie of Houston, Texas, Tina Moore of Fuqua Varina, North Carolina, Beverly Moore of Atlanta, Georgia, Muriel (Robert) Brown of Creedmoor, North Carolina; Todd Moore of Germany, Reginald (Rhonda) Price of Jacksonville, Florida; and Rodney Price of Detroit Michigan; also 17 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is survived by two sisters and three brothers, Vivian Harmon of Red Oak, Texas, Florence (Sandy) Hall of Saginaw, Michigan, Henry (Patsy) Moore of Memphis, Tennessee, Donald Moore of Longview, Texas; and Raymond (Sandra) Moore of Kennedale, Texas.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Billie J. Thurmond and Mattie L. Davis and one brother, Ronald L. Moore.

In accordance with his wishes, Weldon’s body was donated to the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Anatomical Donation Program with cremation to follow.

Family Hour will take place at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 8, 2025 at Carmack Boulevard Church of Christ, 2111 Carmack Boulevard, Columbia, Tennessee 38401, with the memorial service commencing at 11:00 a.m.

No service will take place in Saginaw, Michigan.