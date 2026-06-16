Morris Leland Weaver of Woodbury, TN, passed away June 10, 2026 at Ascension St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN.

He was born July 3, 1956 at Ramey Air Force Base, Puerto Rico to his parents William D. and Pauline Weaver from Avon Park, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Betty Weaver, brother Lonnie D. Weaver of Rutherford Co., son Jacob Jackson of Maine, and step-son Jesse Kemper of California.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Weaver, of Woodbury, TN; his sister Gail Weaver of Florida; and daughter Abigail Weaver of Smyrna, TN; step-sons Carey and David Kemper of Rutherford Co., brothers-in-law James (Patricia) Smith of Murfreesboro, TN, and Timothy Smith of Woodbury, TN. He is also survived by sister-in-law Matilda Weaver, many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, extended family and a lot of great friends.

Morris worked at Alvin C. York Veterans Hospital for 24 years before retiring in 2025. He was proud to help serve the veterans and did so with compassion and respect.

Aside from work, his favorite pastime was following college and NFL football. He was an avid fisherman, from his youth in eastern Florida, to fishing the rivers and lakes of Middle Tennessee, often along with his family. He also loved taking road trips with his family to hike, sightsee and just enjoy the outdoors. These things were top on his list of things to do in years past.

A Memorial Gathering is planned to take place at the Smith Event Center, 3261 Franklin Rd., Murfreesboro, TN 37128, on June 27, 2026, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Please come and share your memories with friends and family of Morris as we celebrate a life well lived.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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