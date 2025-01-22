OBITUARY: Morris Edwin ‘Ranger’ Berry Sr.

Morris Edwin “Ranger” Berry, Sr., age 85 of Rockvale passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

He was a native of Maben, MS and was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Margie Nell Berry. He was also preceded in death by his parents, J.W. “Jim” and Nellie Mae Hurst Berry; brothers, Tommy, Jacks, and Jimmy Berry, also son, Morris Edwin, Berry, Jr.

Mr. Berry attended Windrow Church of Christ and was the owner of Berry Construction Company and involved in the building of hundreds of apartments, and new homes after moving to TN.

He was involved in the formation of LaVergne Jr. Pro Football League and Coached for several years. He also coached Little League Baseball in Smyrna, many of his players went on to play Men’s Softball under his coaching. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching his grandchildren play sports.

Mr. Berry is survived by his children, Karen Gipson and her husband Mike, Rick Berry, Bill Berry and his wife Tammy, Linda Barrett, Tammy Hoover and husband Robert; grandchildren, David Berry and wife Christy, Alisha Gallas and husband Josh, Ryan Berry, Anthony Gipson and wife Eva, Josh Gipson and wife Ambrea, Robert Gipson and wife Brooke, Eric Berry and wife Sarah, Kristen Born and husband Chad, Adam Berry and wife Yaasameen, Casey Conard, Shane Barrett and wife Chelsea, Katie Grandberry, Tommy Hoover and wife Madison; 19 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; daughter-n-law, Lyneen Berry Gann.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Friday, January 24th at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Friday, January 24th at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Glenn Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery www.woodfinchapel.com

