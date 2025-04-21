OBITUARY: Mor Lee

Mor Lee, known in Hmong as Mos Lauj Lis, passed away peacefully in Owasso, Oklahoma, on April 14, 2025, at the age of 102.

Born on March 17, 1923, in Laos, Mor lived through extraordinary times. During the war, she lost her beloved husband and became a widow at a young age. With unshakable determination and courage, she raised ten children—four daughters, Neng, Xia, Nplhaib, and Chue, and six sons, Doua, Teng, Xay, Chai, Yeeleng, and Xiong—on her own, first in Laos and later in the United States after resettling as a war refugee in 1990. Though she was small in stature, she carried a fierce and mighty heart—one that held her family together through every hardship.

Mor was more than just a mother—she was the heart and foundation of her family. Strong, selfless, and full of wisdom, she nurtured not only her children but also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her gentle spirit and quiet strength shaped generations, and her legacy lives on in the lives of all who were blessed to know her.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

Visitation Friday May 23rd 9:00AM until 8:00PM and Saturday May 24th 9:00AM until 11:00AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside service 12Noon Saturday May 24th at Milton Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com