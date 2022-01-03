Montell Mann, Jr. was born on November 7, 1973 to the late Mr. Montell Mann, Sr., and Mrs. Louise Chaney Mann.

He was born in Dyersburg, TN, and eventually moved to Murfreesboro, TN where he resided. He graduated from Dyersburg High School and received certification and diploma for Industrial Maintenance from Tennessee Technology Center in Newbern, TN.

He leaves cherished memories to his wife, Shananda Mann, two daughters Malayah Mann and Zaire Fisk, two sons Devien Mann and Tremon Davidson, and two grandchildren, Hayden, and Zaylen Fisk.

He is survived by his mother Mrs. Louise Chaney Mann, three brother: David (Janice) Mann, Marlous Mann, and Don (Brenda) Mann and sister Abagail (Jody) Hart and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

His best friends and brothers: Luwuan Nelson, Chucky Joyner, Melvin Hill, Alphonso Ivy, and George Pugh.

www.woodfinchapel.com