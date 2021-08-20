Monte A. McFarland, 83, died at his home at The Village of Murfreesboro. He was born the eldest son of Arden and Roma Zimmerman McFarland in Plymouth, IN on July 24th, 1938.

Monte started working while still in school and finished high school later. He went on to study Computer Science at Motlow College in Tullahoma.

Monte enthusiastically threw himself into a variety of occupations ranging from foundry work to small business owner. Monte was blessed with four children, two step-children, nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. What little spare time he had was often spent refurbishing his home and occasionally fishing or hunting.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Barbara, and his brothers Ralph and Terry. Surviving in addition to his wife, Grace (Bright) McFarland, are his children: Colleen Myers, Jack McFarland, Lori McFarland, and Brian McFarland of Missouri and step-children Roy Ragsdale of Tennessee and Ronald Ragsdale of Florida. Nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

A service of remembrance will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 24th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN. Visiting hours with the family will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Those who wish to remember Monte in a special way may send flowers or memorial contributions to the family.

