OBITUARY: Monte Adams

Monte Adams, age 84 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on January 18, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Bend, Oregon, he was the son of the late Carl Adams and Mavis Dyer. He was also preceded in death by his brother David Adams.

Monte was a proud veteran of the Marines.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbye Adams; daughter, Kristin Jenkins and her husband Perry; son, Rod K. Adams; grandchildren, Rodney Adams Jr., Nicholas Adams, Nichelle Hill, and Cameron Jenkins. Mr. Adams is also survived by a great-granddaughter, Wynston; and several nieces and nephews, including Eric Rodriguez.

Monte’s legacy is one of love, strength, and devotion to his family, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A visitation will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 31, 2025, from 10 to 12, and will be followed by a memorial service at 12 noon.

An online guestbook for the Adams family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email