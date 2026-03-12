OBITUARY: Monsika Kruerattanakul

Monsika Kruerattanakul, age 71, of Murfreesboro, passed away on March 10, 2026 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Thailand. Monsika worked for the United States Post Office sorting mail for many years.

Monsika was preceded in death by her parents, Boonsong and Arunce Chivavech. She is survived by her husband, Sub Kruerattanakul.

Services will be held at a later date.

