Thursday, March 12, 2026
No menu items!
Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Monsika Kruerattanakul

OBITUARY: Monsika Kruerattanakul

By
Jennifer Haley
-
0
38
obit104

Monsika Kruerattanakul, age 71, of Murfreesboro, passed away on March 10, 2026 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Thailand. Monsika worked for the United States Post Office sorting mail for many years.

Monsika was preceded in death by her parents, Boonsong and Arunce Chivavech. She is survived by her husband, Sub Kruerattanakul.

Services will be held at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×