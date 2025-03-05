OBITUARY: Mitchell Vaughn Arnold

Mitchell Vaughn Arnold, Jr., age 51 passed away on March 2, 2025 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Dunaway’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Mitch is survived by his parents, Mitchell Vaughn Sr and Kathy Ann Pearcy Arnold; brothers, Michael (Kelley) Arnold, Mark (Jessie) Arnold; sister, Melissa Arnold; nieces and nephews, Aidan, Genevieve, Sadie, Milo and Archie; and godson, Noah Bramlett.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers with Reverend Jim Overcast officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Liver Foundation on behalf of Mitch online at www.liverfoundation.org or via mail:

Charitable Giving

American Liver Foundation

PO Box 299

West Orange, NJ 07052

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

