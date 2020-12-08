Virnie Mitchell Fulks, age 84, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on December 6, 2020. He was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Virnie Lee Fulks and Mattie Delbridge Fulks. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Basham Fulks; sister, Ruth Bush and her husband Cornie; and grandchildren, Josh Martinez and Sarah Grace Fulks. Mr. Fulks was a general contractor and a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ.

Mr. Fulks is survived by his children, Jaelynn Boschulte and her husband Alonzo of Savannah, GA, Michelle Bryan and her husband David of Murfreesboro, Dwayne Fulks and his wife Glenna of Columbia, TN, and Crystal Martinez and her husband Marty of Murfreesboro; brother, John Lee Fults and his wife Ann; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2:00PM with Mike Gann officiating. Burial will take place in Fox Hollow Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Fulks’ memory to Stones River Manor or the Nashville Rescue Mission.