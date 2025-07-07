OBITUARY: Mitchell Eugene ‘Gene’ Faulk

Mitchell Eugene “Gene” Faulk, age 80, of Rutherford County, Tennessee, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of love, hard work, and generosity. Born on July 30, 1944, to the late George Washington Faulk and Mildred L. McCory Faulk, Gene was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a well-known member of the community.

Gene was the proud owner and operator of Gene’s Transmission, where he built a reputation over the years for his skill, reliability, and dedication to helping others. Known for his strong work ethic and servant’s heart, Gene was always willing to lend a hand—never expecting anything in return.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Robert (Bob), Avery, Randy, Wayne, and Keith Faulk.

Gene is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Barbara Jean Smith Faulk; his daughters Regina (Melvin) Bennett and Christy Faulk; stepdaughters Tralonnie (Randy) Swindell and Teresa (Bobby) Dial; brothers Jerry Faulk of Murfreesboro and Frank Faulk of Shelbyville; and grandchildren Nina (Justin) West, Mackenzie (Ben) Mason, and Casey (Grey) Todd.

A loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Gene’s life was marked by his deep love for family and community. He had a special place in his heart for animals—especially dogs and horses—and found great joy in simple pleasures like bluegrass music, car shows, and local auctions.

Gene’s presence, laughter, and willingness to help others will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind not only a loving family but a community made better by his life and service.

Visitation was 1:00 PM until time of chapel service at 3:00 PM, Sunday, July 6, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email