Misty Dawn Vaughn, age 44 of Murfreesboro died March 26, 2021. She was a native of Paducah KY and was preceded in death by her mother, Veronica Burkeen Scheuers. Misty had worked many jobs and specialized in inventory control.

She is survived by her son, Blake Vaughn; father; David Scheuers; sisters, Stephanie Lasalle and fiancé Justin Gentry, Amy Turner, and husband Dan; brother; Alan Scheuers.

Memorial Gathering will be 4:00PM until 7:00PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com