OBITUARY: Misty Michelle Jones

Misty Michelle Jones, age 49, of Murfreesboro, passed away on May 2, 2025 at Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of the Baptist Church.

Misty was preceded in death by her parents, James Willie Jones and Helen Smitty Jones.

She is survived by her brother, Jack Manus; sisters, Kelly Stacy, Ann Brew, Teresa Brinkley, Jamie Tucker and Joyce Jones; and several nieces and nephews.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

