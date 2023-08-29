OBITUARY: Minnie Sue Curl

Ms. Minnie Sue Curl, age 87, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Sue was born in Waverly, TN, Humphreys County, on September 11, 1935.

She went to Ellis Grove Elementary School and Waverly Central High School, graduating as Salutatorian in 1952.

Sue worked at The National Store in Waverly for a number of years before moving to Nashville, going to business college, and later graduating from Belmont University with honors. She worked at Belmont University for 39 years and earned her CPA accreditation before retiring.

Sue was a member of Ellis Grove Presbyterian Church in Waverly. When she moved to Nashville, she joined West Side Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She later joined First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro.

Sue is survived by her sister, May Curl Glover, and nine nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Lee Curl and Mary Lane Curl; sisters, Grace Lane Curl, Mattie Curl Spann, Myrtle Curl Spann, and Mary Lee Curl Langford; and brothers, William Russell Curl and Andrew Ray Curl.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, September 1, 2023 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro. A Celebration of Life and Witness to the Resurrection will be held Friday, September 1, 2023 at 10:00 am at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial will take place Friday, September 1, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For those who wish, memorials may be made to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Adam’s Place Long Term Care.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/