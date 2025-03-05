OBITUARY: Minnie Jones

Mrs. Minnie Jones age 87 passed away on Monday, March 3, 2025 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tn.

Please keep the Jones Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Services are forthcoming.

Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home 107 Stokes St. Lebanon Tn. 37087 (615) 444-4558. Send flowers to the service of Minnie Jones.

