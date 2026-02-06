Milton Duane Nelson, 92, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2026, surrounded by loving family and fortified by the Rites of the Holy Catholic Church.

Born on September 1, 1933 in Alhambra, California, he was the son of Irene Nougier Giovanelli and Milton Vincent Nelson. Upon moving to Rathdrum, Idaho, Milton became a devout parishioner of Mary Immaculate Queen Catholic church, where he faithfully and joyously served and supported the church in a variety of ways.

Milton was a devoted and loving family man and friend. He lived his life as a true witness to the Gospel, known for his kindness, generosity, faith, and sense of humor.

He had a lifelong passion for music. He played multiple instruments, including his favorite, the banjo, and had a wonderful singing voice.

Milton spent his professional career in the aerospace industry. His last role was in engineering with Hughes Aircraft, working on national defense contracts.

He loved watching football, NASCAR, and historical documentaries, as well as, listening to music and old-time radio shows.

Milton was preceded in death by his parents Irene Nougier Giovanelli & Milton Vincent Nelson, and sister Charlotte Blake. He is survived by his brother, Stevan Nelson (and his wife, Carol); children, Cathy Tautkus (and her husband, Dave), Daniel Nelson (and his wife, Taunya), Teresa Carpenter (and her husband, Dave); grandchildren David Carpenter, Michael Carpenter, Mitay Deardorff (and her husband, Brett), and Reeyo Nelson; great-grandchildren, Luke Carpenter, Brady Lokken, and Max Lokken; and so many loving and dear friends.

Funeral Arrangements:

The funeral will be held on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Mary Immaculate Queen Catholic Church, located at 15384 N. Church Rd, Rathdrum, Idaho. The viewing will be at 10:00am, followed by the Rosary at 10:30am, and a Traditional Latin High Mass by Fr. Benedict at 11:00am.

Interment to immediately follow at Mary Immaculate Queen Catholic Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Milton’s memory may be made to Mary Immaculate Queen Catholic Church; OR the W.O. Smith Music School, in Nashville, Tennessee; OR the Folk Alliance International, Kansas City, MO.

“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.”

English Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Published by Coeur d’Alene / Post Falls Press on Jan. 28, 2026.

This obituary was published by English Funeral Chapel Crematory & Aquamation Center – Coeur d'Alene.

