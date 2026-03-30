Mildred “Mickey” Phillips Monette, age 80, of Smyrna, TN passed away Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mildred Phillips; brother, Skip Phillips; sisters, Dianna Veach; Paulette Hurry; and granddaughter, Mary Madison Atkisson-Gamble.

Mickey was a vibrant woman who lived life with energy and joy. She deeply loved her family and cherished every moment spent with them. She was proud to be from a small town and carried that warm, down-to-earth spirit throughout her life. A devoted Elvis fan, she never missed a chance to listen to his music, watch his movies, or biography movies about him.

She is survived by her children, Jim (Michelle) Gamble; Rick (Monica) Gamble; Randy Gamble; Jerry Gamble; Michelle Gamble Monette; 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, April 3, 2026, from 10am – 12pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Nashville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mildred’s name to the American Cancer Society.

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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