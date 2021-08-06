Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home is honored to be of service and ministry to the family of Mildred Mankin Rowland, age 95.

Mrs. Rowland passed away peacefully at her home on August 3, 2021, surrounded by her children. She was born on September 15, 1925, in Murfreesboro, TN.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joe Andrew and Nephie Kelton Mankin, husband Buford Lee Rowland, sons, Bobby Ray and Steve Rowland, sister Sarah Helen Mankin, brother Joe William Mankin, son-in-law Douglas Brooks and grandson Jonathan Case.

She is survived by her children; Billy (Sue) Rowland, Helen (Greg) Haislip, Linda Brooks, Shirley (Lance) Ikard; grandchildren, Tammy Haislip Case, Thomas (Brittany) Davidson, Jennifer Rowland (Eric) Burr, Tina Rowland (Nigel) Kapadia, Stephanie Rowland (Lance) Sherrod, Autumn Haislip (Justin) Entrekin, Elizabeth Ikard Sunderland, and Laura Ikard (Jim) Newman; great-grandchildren, Edward Kilgour, Andrew (Samantha) Kilgour, Cameron Case, Nicolas Bustos, Dani, Dylan, and Kamryn Kapadia, Sydnee and Jackson Sherrod, Sawyer and Sutton Entrekin; great-great-granddaughter, Avery Grace Kilgour, beloved friend Darlene Oxsher, constant companion, Golden Retriever, Rosie Rae and a host of extended family and friends.

Those who had the honor of knowing Mrs. Rowland will remember her for her strong will, determination, feistiness, and her love, and devotion to her family. She was a life-long resident of Rutherford County. Her family came to the US from Scotland and were some of the first settlers of Rutherford County, settling in the Black Fox Springs area in the early 1800s. She loved Tennessee Titans football and watching Tiger Woods play golf. She was a member of the Baptist faith.

Visitation will be on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 12:30 PM with the funeral service to follow at 2:30 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, with Pastor James Frazier officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, TN immediately following the service. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Thomas Davidson, Edward and Andrew Kilgour, Nigel Kapadia, Justin Entrekin, and family friend Chris Oxsher, honorary pallbearer Eric Burr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The American Cancer Society or Alive Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenningsayers.com

