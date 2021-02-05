Mrs. Mildred Lee McDaniel Farris, age 75, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She was a native of Rockvale, TN and daughter of late Albert Hayes McDaniel and Earlene Alcorn McPherson. Mrs. Farris attended MTSU and was a faithful member of Rockvale Church of God. She was very involved with the church, teaching Sunday School at all levels, singing in the choir, and being a leader with her husband to the youth. Mrs. Farris worked in insurance claims for many years for Ward North America and retired from Farrer Brothers. She was a loving wife and mother putting her family ahead of herself.

Mrs. Farris is survived by her husband of 55 years, Raymond Farris; daughter, Christi Farris of Murfreesboro; brother, Gary McDaniel, Sr. and his wife Evelyn of Brentwood, TN; brother-in-law, James Farris of Rockvale; nephews, Gary McDaniel, Jr. and his wife Debra of Tampa, FL and Mark McDaniel of Nashville, TN; niece, Lori McKellar and her husband Thad; and great-nephew, Heath McKellar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Gloria Jean Farris.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 3:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.