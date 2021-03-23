Mildred Mitchell Farmer, age 89, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 21, 2021. A native of Goodlettsville, TN, she was the daughter of the late George Jerome and Robbie Elizabeth Magness Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by her son, William Farmer; sisters, Georgie George, Ruhama Sisco, Hallie Anderson, Dot Burnett, Ruthene Marlin and Dixie Short; and brothers, William Green Mitchell, Hubert Mitchell and Henry Mitchell.

A graveside service will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Goodlettsville, TN.

She is survived by her children, Dianne Sewell and her husband Gilbert of Pikeville, TN, Pat Farmer of Smyrna, and Anthony Farmer and his wife Lisa of Smyrna; sister, Annette Boyd of Donelson, TN; grandchildren, David (Amanda), Jeremy, Dan, Emily (Jonathan), Gabriel (Shelley), Trent and Ashley; and great-grandchildren, Truly, Walker, Daniel, Weston, Althea, and Rylee.

Mrs. Farmer was a wonderful cook and most famous was her homemade jam cake. She enjoyed reading, sewing and quilting.

The family is grateful for the loving care that she received from The Arbors and Azalea Court over the years.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Farmer can be made to Special Kids at www.specialkidstn.com

*Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.