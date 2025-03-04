OBITUARY: Mildred Catherine Morris

Mrs. Mildred Catherine Sisk Morris, age 97, of Murfreesboro, TN, died Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Born in Athens, AL Mrs. Morris was a daughter of the late Luther Dee Sisk and Berta Mae Williams Sisk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Lee Morris; a daughter, Shirley Smith; sisters, Gladys Thomas and Margaret Chadwell; brothers, Lawrence, Callis and Marion Sisk.

Mrs. Morris retired from her occupation as a sales clerk with Dillard’s in Mobile, AL. She enjoyed her job there and especially the many associates she worked with.

Mrs. Morris was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Rockvale, TN. She enjoyed listening to music, especially church hymns. Mrs. Morris will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her 2 sons, Herbert Michael Morris and David Wayne Morris; 15 Grandchildren, 16 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great-great grandchild.

A Graveside Service will be conducted on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM at the Windrow Methodist Church Cemetery in Rutherford Co.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations to Salem United Methodist Church, 4072 Old Salem Rd. Rockvale, TN 37153.

