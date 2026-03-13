Mr. Charles Michael “Mike” Ross, age 54, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2026 with his family by his side. He was born in Eatontown, NJ to Charles and Rose Rivera Ross. Mike worked in ground operations and dispatch with Southwest Airlines at Nashville International Airport. He had a kind and patient spirit and was a cherished friend to all. Mike lived a life devoted to loving his wife and children. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, flying, cheering for the Florida Gators, and supporting the Nashville Predators. Above all, Mike was a man of faith who loved God and Jesus Christ and found peace in the assurance of his salvation and in the blessed hope of Christ’s second coming. He was a longtime member of Third Baptist Church and the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Mike is survived by his wife of 20 years, Gabby Ross; children, Andrew Michael Ross, Daniel Alexander Ross, and Mia Brielle Ross; parents, Charles and Rose Ross; maternal grandmother, Juana Caban Moreno; sister, Elena Sroka; nephew, Cody Sroka; mother-in-law, Adriana Sanchez; brother-in-law, Fernando Cifuentes; sister-in-law, Durga Pelaez; and faithful canine companions, Mocha and Bella. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Sidney and Ola Belle Ross, and maternal grandfather, Andres Rivera.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, March 16, 2026 from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 16, 2026 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Monroe Carroll, Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt at www.childrenshospitalvanderbilt.org or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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