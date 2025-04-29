OBITUARY: Mike Mullen

Mr. Michael “Mike” Franklin Mullen, age 86, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on April 27, 2025 after a lengthy illness.

Born in 1938 in Helena, MT, Mike lived a rich and fulfilling life. Over the years, he called many places home, including Butte, MT; Loveland, CO; Rawlins, WY; Casper, WY; Bella Vista, AR; and finally, Murfreesboro, TN, where he moved with his wife of 67 years, Shirley Dearing Mullen, to be closer to family.

Mike and Shirley were married in Helena in 1956 and built a life grounded in love, laughter, and shared adventures. After retiring from a 38-year career with the Wyoming Highway Department—where he rose from the survey crew to district equipment supervisor—Mike and Shirley set off on a journey of a lifetime. Together, they traveled to all 50 states, creating some of their fondest memories on the road.

A true outdoorsman, Mike loved fishing, hunting, and spending time in nature. He was happiest surrounded by family and friends, whether sitting around a campfire or spending weekends at Alcova Lake. Known for his easy-going nature, patience, quiet wisdom, and sense of humor, Mike was someone people naturally gravitated toward. He had a calming presence and a deep well of knowledge that he shared freely with those he loved.

Mike Mullen will be remembered for the life he lived, the love he gave, and the steady, comforting presence he was to so many. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Shirley; son, Dennis; sister, Nancy; brother Jim; as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom he adored. His love and legacy will live on in each of them. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Audrey and Terri; brothers, Don and David; and his sister, Carol.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Grand Teton National Park Trust Fund. (https://www.conservationfund.org/our-impact/news-insights/conserving-final-pieces-of-grand-teton-national-park/).