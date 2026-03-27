Michael David “Mike” Branson, age 46 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was the beloved son of Teresa Branson. A native of Oakland, California, he spent most of his childhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, graduating from Warren Central High School in 1997. Later, he moved with his family to Florida.

Mike was a man who truly went above and beyond for everyone he met. Known for his generous heart, steady presence, and unwavering kindness, he made a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. He valued his family and friends above all else, and his greatest joy in life was the time he spent with those he loved.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 18 years, Hilary Branson, and their cherished children, Michael David “Mikey” Branson, Jr. (or “Dude” by Mike) and Annabella Acosta“Bella” Branson (or “Lady” by Mike). Above all else, Mike loved Hilary, Mikey, and Bella deeply, and his greatest pride and joy was being their husband and father. He also leaves behind his Mother Teresa Branson, his brother Jerry Wayne Branson Sr, and a loving circle of family members, friends, and colleagues who will miss him deeply. He was preceded in death by his nephew Jerry Wayne Branson Jr.

Mike dedicated more than 24 years of his career to the Firehouse Subs brand, beginning in 2002 as a General Manager in the American Dreamer program. Through hard work, determination, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, he rose through the ranks to serve as District Manager, Director of Company Operations, Director of Franchise Operations, Senior Director of Franchise Operations, and most recently, Director of U.S. Operations. Throughout his career, Mike was known as a devoted mentor, a respected leader, and a true ambassador of the brand, always lifting others up and leading by example.

More than his professional accomplishments, Mike will be remembered for the way he showed up for people—always willing to help, always ready with encouragement, and always putting others before himself. He had a quick wit and a signature sarcastic sense of humor that could lighten any moment, often paired with a self-deprecating joke that made everyone around him feel at ease. His laughter was contagious, and time spent with him was never without a smile.

Visitation with the Branson family will be held Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna from 3:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels, and an online guestbook is available for the Branson family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Donations can be dedicated in memory of Mike Branson upon making a donation to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation at firehousesubsfoundation.org.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna.

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