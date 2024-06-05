OBITUARY: Micki Davis Enoch

Micki Davis Enoch, age 73 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 31, 2024.

She was a native of Gadsden, Alabama and was preceded in death by her husband, Terrance Edward “Terry” Enoch, and parents, Frank Crane, Bonnie Murphy Crane.

Mrs. Enoch was a member of Green Hill Church of Christ in Mt. Juliet and was a retired Safety Coordinator with Howard Baer Trucking in Nashville.

She is survived by her children, Chris Davis and wife Stacey, Beth Davis; grandchildren, Alex Bishop Katelyn, Kane and Tucker Davis; great-grandchild, Ryder Bishop; sister, Margaret Collins; fur grandchild, Sophie.

In lieu of flowers donations to Animal Rescue Corp in Gallatin TN.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 9th, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 4:00 PM Sunday, June 9th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

